Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not Married To Justin Bieber Yet In New Tweet

Bieber has remained social media silent on whether he and Hailey are really enjoying marital bliss. PEOPLE reported that the couple had indeed made things official at the courthouse after they went to go and pick up a marriage license on Thursday.

According to PEOPLE's source, the couple was legally married at the courthouse, but were planning to have a larger ceremony at a later date.

"They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love," the religious source told PEOPLE.

But now we've heard it straight from the not-bride's mouth — she's not married yet!

Hailey, 21, does have some other big plans this week though. She's set to attend the London Fashion Week presentation of her Hailey Baldwin x Falcon line.

"Yes, Hailey will 100% be there -- it is her show," a rep for the show confirmed to Access. "There will be top tier talent invited and models including Winnie Harlow walking."

It looks like we'll have to wait a touch longer to see Hailey wearing white!

WATCH: Hear More On The Report That Hailey & Justin Did Marry