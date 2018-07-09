Hailey Baldwin's Dad Stephen Totally Supports Her Engagement To Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has already won over his future father-in-law.
Hailey Baldwin's dad, Stephen Baldwin, tweeted (and then deleted) a message of approval just hours after news broke of her engagement to Justin.
According to People, the actor wrote, "Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB."
"Let's all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!!," he added.
Along with the post, the actor shared a Bible verse about the importance of husbands loving their wives.
Hailey Baldwin’s dad tweeted this about Hailey’s and Justin’s engagement and deleted this off Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pB7vJ9npKn— Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 8, 2018
"Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless," the passage read.
Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, is equally excited for his son to walk down the aisle. Before reports of the couple's engagement began to surface, Jeremy shared a sweet Instagram pic of Justin on the beach looking off into the sunset.
"@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter," he captioned the post, seemingly hinting at the engagement news.
Justin popped the question to Hailey on Saturday night during a romantic trip to the Bahamas. The couple has been inseparable since rekindling their romance earlier this summer, constantly caught in major PDA moments by fans all over New York.