Hailey Bieber Gets Candid About Social Media Hate: ‘It Hurts To Be Called Names’

Hailey Bieber is getting honest about how toxic social media can feel. The model took to Instagram on Friday and shared a lengthy post about connecting with others.

“I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply,” she wrote. “My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad.”

“I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart.” Bieber went on to call social media a “breeding ground for cruelty towards each other,” admitting that the constant hate gets to her at times.

“I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jan 3, 2020 at 4:01pm PST

This isn’t the first time Bieber has addressed online haters. Back in October, she shut down “nonsense” rumors that she was shading Selena Gomez, prompting Gomez to plead with her fans to “be kind” to the 23-year-old model.

She also spoke to British Vogue in December, saying social media gives way to “people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just…toxic.”

Still, Bieber ended her post on a hopeful note. “…it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same,” she wrote. “Let’s connect more in 2020 :)”

— by Katcy Stephan