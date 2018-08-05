'Hairspray's' Nikki Blonsky In Tears Over Instagram Hack

Nicki Blonsky from the movie "Hairspray" is not happy about being hacked!

The actress took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share that someone is impersonating her on another account and contacting her friends and family.

"Somebody has created two accounts using my picture and saying 'the real Nikki Blonsky' and saying 'Nikki Blonky' and they're going on my family and friends' pages as me and it's not me!" she says as she fights back tears.

Nikki Blonsky attends the Broadway opening night of 'Bonnie & Clyde' at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on December 1, 2011 in New York City

(Getty Images)

To whoever is doing this I want you to know, get a life, you're not gonna ever win, you're always gonna be the sad person that you are," she continued.

"You are nothing but a bully, that's all you are is a bully and a coward, so you know what I feel sorry for you, because you don't have the family and friends that I do," she emotionally concluded.

Besides having this setback, she remains upbeat on her verified Instagram account.

She recently shared on her Instagram that she will be at RuPaul's DragCon NYC in September.

"I will Be at @rupaulsdragcon NYC Sept 29th! At the Javitz Center!!!! Come see me on the panels, at my meet and greets and Ofcourse at my Merch table with all things NIKKI," she wrote.

I am so excited to announce! I will Be at @rupaulsdragcon NYC Sept 29th! At The Javitz Center!!!! Come see me on the panels, at my meet and greets and Ofcourse at my Merch table with all things NIKKI!!! I can’t wait to see you all there and to meet my favorite Queens!!!! See you on Sept 29th @rupaulofficial you have always been one of my idols. See you all soon!!!! #BetterThanChristmas #DreamComeTrue

A post shared by Nikki Blonsky (@nikkiblonsky) on

Here's hoping those fake accounts get taken down soon!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News