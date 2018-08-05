'Hairspray's' Nikki Blonsky In Tears Over Instagram Hack

To whoever is doing this I want you to know, get a life, you're not gonna ever win, you're always gonna be the sad person that you are," she continued.

"You are nothing but a bully, that's all you are is a bully and a coward, so you know what I feel sorry for you, because you don't have the family and friends that I do," she emotionally concluded.

Besides having this setback, she remains upbeat on her verified Instagram account.

She recently shared on her Instagram that she will be at RuPaul's DragCon NYC in September.

"I will Be at @rupaulsdragcon NYC Sept 29th! At the Javitz Center!!!! Come see me on the panels, at my meet and greets and Ofcourse at my Merch table with all things NIKKI," she wrote.