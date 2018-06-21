Halle Berry Shares Rare Photos Of Her Kids On Vacation In Bora Bora

Halle Berry shared this sweet photo of her kids on vacation in Bora Bora this week. (Credit: Instagram)
Halle Berry pretty much keeps her kiddos off her Instagram page, but she shared a rare glimpse of her adorable littles on vacation with her in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, this week!
In one sweet snap, Nahla and Maceo are peering off the back of the boat as they got speeding around the aquamarine waters. They are each wearing shorts and Maceo also is rocking a tropical shirt. Halle captioned the cute pic, "Living their best lives…together 🌊."
In another pic, Maceo is checking out his lei that he seems to have gotten at check-in at their hotel. Halle jokingly captioned the photo, ""Lei'd” for the first time."
The happy family certainly seems to be enjoying their tropical vacation. Halle also shared photos on her Instagram story and revealed that her daughter Nahla is a budding writer and photographer.
She shared this picture of a pretty tropical bloom and announced that the photo and the caption were both written by her 10-year-old.
Talk about a fun family getaway!