Halsey Breaks Into Tears Onstage At Her First Performance Since G-Eazy Split

Halsey let the tears flow onstage at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Mich. on Friday night, three days after announcing her breakup with rapper G-Eazy.
In her first performance since going public with the split, the "Him & I" singer got choked up while performing "Sorry," a heart-wrenching breakup ballad off her 2017 album, "hopeless fountain kingdom."
A fan captured a video of the songstress losing her composure at the song's close, wiping away a tear after she sang, "Someone will love you / But someone isn't me."
"Homegirl started crying, so I started crying," the concertgoer wrote on Instagram. "I love you endlessly @halsey."
On Tuesday, the 23-year-old announced on her Instagram Story she and G-Eazy were "taking some time apart" after roughly a year together.
"I normally keep this kind of thing private, but provided our public nature, I feel the need to inform my fans," she wrote.
Halsey also wished the "No Limit" rapper the best and explained that she'd be focusing on her music for the foreseeable future.
"I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour," she wrote.