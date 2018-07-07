Halsey Breaks Into Tears Onstage At Her First Performance Since G-Eazy Split

Halsey let the tears flow onstage at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Mich. on Friday night, three days after announcing her breakup with rapper G-Eazy.

In her first performance since going public with the split, the "Him & I" singer got choked up while performing "Sorry," a heart-wrenching breakup ballad off her 2017 album, "hopeless fountain kingdom."

A fan captured a video of the songstress losing her composure at the song's close, wiping away a tear after she sang, "Someone will love you / But someone isn't me."

"Homegirl started crying, so I started crying," the concertgoer wrote on Instagram. "I love you endlessly @halsey."