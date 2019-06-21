Halsey Debuts Stubbly Armpits On New Magazine Cover And Fans Are Loving It

Halsey is about that all natural life!

The singer is on the new cover of Rolling Stone’s Hot Issue, which drops on June 24. On the cover, she is seen rocking unshaved armpits and wearing minimal makeup.

The look garnered lots of praise from celebrities like Demi Lovato.

“There so much yes about this picture idk where to start,” Demi penned in the comments section.

“Rockstar status,” Benny Blanco said.

“No photshopped armpits!! Hell yes!” Jessie Paege chimed in.

Celebs weren’t the only ones loving the snap, a lot of fans also rallied behind Halsey, showing her major love.

“I love the armpit hair so much. Disappointed by the people in the comments telling her to shave or “letting her know” it’s there. She knows it’s there, her photographers do too. Conscious liberation xx,” one person said.

“I wish my stubby armpits looked that hot,” another added.

“Why do I love the fact that she has regular armpits lol,” a third person commented.

Halsey is no stranger to keeping things real. The artists previously chatted with Access and got super candid about her hit, “Without Me.”

“It’s a really personal record. I’m supposed to be off right now and this record kind of put me in a really good perspective about my career and about my role as an artist because I had time off and then I wrote a song I really love, and I kinda sat down and was like, ‘Do I take my time off or do I put out this record?'” she told us at the 2018 American Music Awards.

“Because it’s demanding to be heard and my truth is demanding to get out there. And when I chose a record I was like, ‘alright, cool'” she continued. “I’m an artist, when I feel things I make art about what I feel. You know, no album, no big promo it’s just not attached to anything. I just felt something, so I made something and now the world has it.”

What do you think about Halsey’s Rolling Stone cover?

— Stephanie Swaim