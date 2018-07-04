Halsey Flashes Bikini Body Just One Day After Announcing Her Split From G-Eazy

Halsey isn't letting her breakup get her down!
The 23-year-old singer announced her split from boyfriend G-Eazy on Tuesday on her Instagram Story, and just one day later she was busy flashing her fabulous bikini body.
The "Bad At Love" singer posted two snaps on her Instagram on July 4, showing off her fabulous swimsuit style in two different bikinis. In the first pic, Halsey is stretched out poolside and getting puppy kisses from her dog. She captioned the snap, "sun kissed VS pup kissed."
In another fun pic, she rocked a white and lavender bikini and petted her dog. She captioned this photo, "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur a** goodbye ✅."
Perhaps the kissing a** goodbye she's referencing is G-Eazy.
Either way, it looks like Halsey is getting over this breakup just fine!