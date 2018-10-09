Halsey & G-Eazy Cuddle Up On The Red Carpet At The 2018 American Music Awards

It's date night at the 2018 American Music Awards!
Halsey and G-Eazy dressed up and coupled up for their first red carpet appearance since their brief split in July. The "Him & I" musicians looked to be totally back on track in their relationship as they posed for photos together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
G-Eazy and Halsey attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
The "Bad at Love" songstress showed off her edgy style in a strapless fuchsia gown with a pink pixie cut. Meanwhile, her rapper beau went for a rocker vibe with a velvet blazer and leather pants.
The pair first sparked rumors of a reconciliation in August after they were spotted holding hands at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Halsey later posted cute pictures of the duo on her Instagram.
-- Gabi Duncan