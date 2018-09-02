Halsey & G-Eazy Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With Swimsuit Selfies, Onstage Kiss

Halsey (L) and G-Eazy perform onstage at WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at SAP Center on November 30, 2017 in San Jose, California.
It looks like Halsey and G-Eazy are giving their love a second shot!
After two back-to-back nights of sharing the stage on the rapper's The Endless Summer Tour, the seemingly back-on exes spent their Sunday together in the sun.
The musicians, who ended their one-year relationship in July, looked cozier than ever in a pair of Instagram selfies. In one photo, a bikini-clad Halsey lovingly gazed up at the "1942" rapper as he stuck out his tongue. In another, she gently cupped his face in her hand.
On July 3, Halsey announced that she and G-Eazy were "taking some time apart."
"I normally keep this kind of thing private, but provided our public nature, I feel the need to inform my fans," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Less than seven weeks later, paparazzi spotted the former couple holding hands as they exited Post Malone's 2018 MTV VMAs afterparty.
Following the post-award show PDA, a source told E! that the stars were "working on their relationship."
"They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things," the source shared. "They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything."
Now, it appears that the exes have might gone straight from "healthy friendship" into full-blown romance. During G-Eazy's Friday night show in Holmdel, N.J., Halsey surprised fans by joining him on stage to perform their duet, "Him & I."
Concertgoers snapped videos of their flirtatious mid-song interactions. At one point, G-Eazy placed his fingers on Halsey's hips as she danced, and the two later ended the number with a steamy kiss.
The 29-year-old subsequently posted photos of his and the "Bad at Love" singer's onstage performance on Instagram, but he left it to fans to infer as to whether their revived collaboration was romantic or strictly musical.
On Saturday night, the two took the stage together again, this time in Virginia Beach, Va.