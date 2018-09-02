Halsey & G-Eazy Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With Swimsuit Selfies, Onstage Kiss

It looks like Halsey and G-Eazy are giving their love a second shot!

After two back-to-back nights of sharing the stage on the rapper's The Endless Summer Tour, the seemingly back-on exes spent their Sunday together in the sun.

The musicians, who ended their one-year relationship in July, looked cozier than ever in a pair of Instagram selfies. In one photo, a bikini-clad Halsey lovingly gazed up at the "1942" rapper as he stuck out his tongue. In another, she gently cupped his face in her hand.