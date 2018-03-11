Halsey & G-Eazy Kiss On iHeartRadio Music Awards' Red Carpet

G-Eazy (L) and Halsey arrive at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images)
Halsey and G-Eazy turned the iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet into a romantic night out!
The pair shared a smooch on the carpet as they posed in front of the photographers.
The "Him & I" performers leaned in close in this movie-worthy moment.
G-Eazy and Halsey arrives at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Credit: Getty)
Halsey fired up the red carpet in her tiger print two-piece, with her bleach blonde hair wrapped up in a stylish bun. She paired it with black pumps and dangling hoop earrings.
G-Eazy complimented his ladylove with his ensemble -- a gold jacket, black shirt and slim-fit trousers, and an impressive pair of black velvet boots.The cute duo have been heating up red carpets lately! Last weekend the couple hit the Vanity Fair Oscar party and also shared a smooch on the red carpet. The pair have been dating since August 2017.