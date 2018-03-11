Halsey & G-Eazy Kiss On iHeartRadio Music Awards' Red Carpet

Halsey fired up the red carpet in her tiger print two-piece, with her bleach blonde hair wrapped up in a stylish bun. She paired it with black pumps and dangling hoop earrings.

G-Eazy complimented his ladylove with his ensemble -- a gold jacket, black shirt and slim-fit trousers, and an impressive pair of black velvet boots.

The cute duo have been heating up red carpets lately! Last weekend the couple hit the Vanity Fair Oscar party and also shared a smooch on the red carpet. The pair have been dating since August 2017.