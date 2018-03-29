Halsey Is Shook That G-Eazy Tried To Use His Magazine Cover To Get Through Airport Security

Sometimes being famous has some major perks.
Halsey took to Twitter on Wednesday and talked about something that went down at the airport with her boyfriend G-Eazy (whose birth name is Gerald Gillum).
"Gerald lost his ID and he's trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I'm so annoyed," she wrote.
G-Eazy went on to share that his scheme was successful.
"It worked," he wrote, quote Tweeting Halsey's original post.
Fans were as shook as Halsey at the situation!
Being famous really does come in handy sometimes!
-- Stephanie Swaim