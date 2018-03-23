'The Handmaid's Tale' Samira Wiley To Be Honored At GLAAD Media Awards In NYC

"The Handmaid's Tale" Samira Wiley will receive a special honor at the GLAAD Media Awards in NYC. GLAAD announced on Friday that the actress will be given the Vito Russo Award, which is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. The Award is named for Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist.

Samira is definitely deserving of the honor. She's been playing LGBTQ character Moira on the hit Hulu show, which has earned her Emmy and NAACP Image Award nominations. Samira also appeared on "Orange Is The New Black," which is also the same show her now-wife Laura Morelli produces. The duo married in a stunning Palm Springs ceremony last year.