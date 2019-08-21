Hannah Brown Isn’t Looking For Love On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former “Bachelorette” isn’t going to be off your TV screens for long as she just joined the cast of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Access Hollywood spoke to Hannah right after the cast was announced on “Good Morning America,” where she revealed that she’s focusing on herself during the dance competition.

“I am not thinking about falling in love right now. I am falling in love with myself and I am going to continue working on what brings me joy and building myself back up after what I have been through,” Hannah said. “I think this is going to be a great way for that.”

Hannah became a household name when she came in seventh place on season 23 of “The Bachelor” and most recently got the chance to be “The Bachelorette” for season 15. The show was a drama-filled season for the former beauty pageant titleholder.

The other contestants competing for the mirror ball trophy include former NBA player Lamar Odom and Karamo Brown of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” Iconic supermodel Christie Brinkley, ’90s Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell and more.

Many fan-favorite pro dancers are returning to the show. Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd and Lindsay Arnold will all team up with the stars to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy.