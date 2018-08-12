Harry Shum Jr. Packs On The PDA With Wife Shelby Rabara At The 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Romance is in the air on at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

As cameras flashed on the pink carpet, Harry Shum Jr. showed off his love for his wife Shelby Rabara, planting kisses on the "Steven Universe" voice actress' cheek.

While Shelby paired a bold red outfit with a swipe of red lipstick, her "Glee" hubby looked preppy in a white polo and a pair of patterned dress pants. The 34-year-old was definitely a fan of Harry's look, and she snapped a candid video of the actor making the rounds on the carpet. "Look at those two cuties," Shelby gushed in a stealthy Instagram video of her beau chatting it up with his "Shadowhunters" co-star Matthew Daddario a few yards away.