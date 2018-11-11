Harry Shum Jr. & Wife Shelby Rabara Are Expecting Their First Child

Harry Shum Jr. is going to be a first time daddy!
The 36-year-old actor is expecting a little bundle of joy with his wife Shelby Rabara. The couple took to social media to share the exciting baby news!
The "Crazy Rich Asians" star posted an adorable snap of his wife making a super shocked face with his hands covering her growing baby belly.
Shelby also posted more snaps for the duo's sweet baby announcement on her own Instagram account.
The pair didn't caption the cute pregnancy snaps – but followers were quick to comment their congratulations, including Harry's former "Glee" co-star Heather Morris.
"I KNEW IT!!!!!" The actress commented on Harry's adorable announcement.
Just last week, Shelby took to Instagram to share another exciting milestone for the pair!
"12 years with this guy and counting," she captioned the sweet selfie.
The couple will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary in December.
Congrats to the couple!