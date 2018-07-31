Harry Styles and Victoria Secret Model Camille Rowe Are Calling It Quits After a Year Together

It's apparently over for Harry Styles and Camille Rowe!
The duo has reportedly split only a short time after Harry completed his 89-date world tour on July 14, PageSix reports.
Although they never publicly confirmed their romance, the pair began dating after being introduced through their mutual friend, Alexa Chung.
The reason behind the break-up has not yet been confirmed, but it appears as though his busy schedule as an emerging solo star and her hectic modeling career drove a wedge between them.
Since the duo linked up, they have been seen enjoying outings together frequently. Camille has been spotted in the crowd at many shows during Harry's world tour, most recently at his concert in Inglewood, Calif., earlier this month.While the split is fresh, it looks like the former couple is having no problem staying busy. Harry is currently on Diane Von Furstenberg's yacht with Karlie Kloss and some of DVF's other pals. And Camille attended the RE/DONE + Weejuns collaboration launch in Los Angeles on Monday night.