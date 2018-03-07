Harry Styles Follows Timothée Chalamet On Instagram! Should They Be Besties?

Not only is Harry known for his Jagger-like stage presence, but the singer also boasts an impeccable sense of fashion and a face that rivals Michelangelo's greatest masterpieces. And don't forget his charming sense of humor!

This award season, Timothée has become Hollywood's newest "It" boy. He loves his mom, Cardi B and is undeniably charismatic. To quote "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig, "They're gonna revive 'Tiger Beat' just for him."

Harry and Timmy's friendship could destroy the world with their perfection … or save it. Here's five reasons why this duo is destined to be.