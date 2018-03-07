Harry Styles Follows Timothée Chalamet On Instagram! Should They Be Besties?

(Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet has won over the world with his breakout performances in "Call Me By Your Name" and "Lady Bird" – and that list now includes Harry Styles!
The former One Directioner followed Timmy on Instagram on Tuesday, causing an epic fandom meltdown. Could the Internet's two biggest heartthrobs be on their way to becoming besties?
Not only is Harry known for his Jagger-like stage presence, but the singer also boasts an impeccable sense of fashion and a face that rivals Michelangelo's greatest masterpieces. And don't forget his charming sense of humor!
This award season, Timothée has become Hollywood's newest "It" boy. He loves his mom, Cardi B and is undeniably charismatic. To quote "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig, "They're gonna revive 'Tiger Beat' just for him."
Harry and Timmy's friendship could destroy the world with their perfection … or save it. Here's five reasons why this duo is destined to be.
1. They're Both Fashion Icons
(Getty Images)
Harry was recently named one of the most stylish men in the world by GQ Magazine – and it's easy to see why! He always looks like a classic rock n' roll icon while playing with feminine prints and colors with vintage-inspired suits. Timmy also looks effortlessly cool on the red carpet, constantly rocking bold prints and Chelsea boots.
2. They're Both 2018's Breakout Actors
(Sony Pictures / Warner Bros)
Timothée's critically-acclaimed performance in "Call Me By Your Name" made him the youngest Best Actor nominee at the Oscars. Not to mention his two films – "CMBYN" and "Lady Bird" – were up for Best Picture. Coincidentally, Harry made his acting debut in "Dunkirk," which also scored a Best Picture nod.
3. They Love Rap Music
The Internet lost it over Timmy's love for Cardi B after he rapped "Bartier Cardi" for Access at the SAG Awards. Harry can likely relate to the actor's affinity for rap music as he's a proud fan of artists like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar – he's even covered Kanye's hit "Ultralight Beam" on tour!
4. They Support Equal Rights
(Sony Pictures / Getty Images)
Both heartthrobs are proud allies of the LGBTQIA community. "Call Me By Your Name" received astounding praise from the gay community for telling a same-sex love story, while Harry proudly parades a gay flag each night on tour.
5. They're Both Mommas Boys
(Getty Images / Instagram)
Timothée brought his beautiful mom as his date to the SAG Awards and the Oscars, proving just how tight-knit his relationship with his family is. Similarly, Harry always keeps close to his momma Anne Twist.
In a sweet tweet, Anne described Harry as "the boy who knows my heart from the inside." Swoon!
-Oscar Gracey