Harry Styles Honors Manchester Bombing Victims With Heartfelt Ariana Grande Cover

Harry Styles is Manchester strong.

The 24-year-old superstar brought his world tour to the Manchester Arena on Monday, nearly one year after the bombing at Ariana Grande's concert. During the show, Harry dedicated a cover of Ariana's hit, "Just A Little Bit of My Heart," to the victims and survivors of the attack.

"I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room," he told the crowd. "The next song that we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you — and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you, Manchester."

While the "Sign of the Times" singer has covered the Ariana track on his tour before, this performance likely had a special significance to him. Last year's Manchester bombing hit close to home for Harry as the former One Directioner grew up in a nearby town.

"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved," he tweeted last year after the attack.

Watch Harry's emotional performance below.

