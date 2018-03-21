Harry Styles Sings Ex Taylor Swift's Song During Concert

(Getty Images)
Harry Styles is still a Swiftie!
The former One Directioner sang a snippet of ex Taylor Swift's song "22" during a concert in Copenhagen on Monday, proving there's no "Bad Blood" between the two.
Harry shared a sweet exchange with a fan after asking if it was anyone's birthday. When one fan shouted that she was turning 22-years-old, he excitedly busted out into song.
Harry sang taylor's song 22 😆😆#HarryStylesLiveOnTourCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/WZeQ4UvVEO— Inlove (@LarringxLD) March 21, 2018
"22? I don't know about you," he began. "Okay – happy birthday!"
Taylor's bestselling album "1989" was rumored to be heavily inspired by her relationship with the "Sign of the Times" singer. The two shared a short-lived romance in 2012 before calling it quits in January 2013.
Despite the breakup, both superstars appear to have much admiration for each other. When previously asked if Taylor's songs "Style" (which shares Harry's namesake) and "Out of the Woods" were about their relationship, he praised his ex’s artistry.
"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not, but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," he told Rolling Stone in January 2016.
"I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart. That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about. That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything," Harry added.
