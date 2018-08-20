Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Calls Out 'Hypocrisy' Of Asia Argento Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Following a report by the New York Times in which Asia Argento was accused of sexually assaulting an underage actor in 2013, Harvey Weinstein's attorney is sharing his own thoughts on the situation.

Asia, who was at the forefront of the #MeToo movement and claimed to be sexually assaulted by Weinstein, has now been accused of paying $380,000 to actor Jimmy Bennett after he alleged that she sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room when he was only 17 years old.

"This development reveals a stunning level of hypocrisy by Asia Argento, one of the most vocal catalysts who sought to destroy Harvey Weinstein. What is perhaps most egregious, is the timing, which suggests that at the very same time Argento was working on her own secret settlement for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, she was positioning herself at the forefront of those condemning Mr. Weinstein, despite the fact that her sexual relationship with Mr. Weinstein was between two consenting adults which lasted for more than four years," Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman told Access in a statement.