Have Hayden Panettiere & Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Broken Up?

Is it the end of the road for Hayden Panettiere and her fiancé?

According to E! News, the "Nashville" actress and her longtime love, Wladimir Klitschko, have split after nine years together.

Radar Online was first to report the breakup on Friday morning, citing Hayden's mother, Lesley Vogel, as their source.

"[I] think there are a lot of changes going on in her life," Lesley told the outlet, "but I think they’re positive changes. And I think that she's taking some time."

Hayden began dating the Ukranian heavyweight boxing champion nearly a decade ago. The pair got engaged in 2013 and welcomed a daughter named Kaya the following year.

Rumors of a possible split between the parents first swirled in 2016 after Hayden was spotted without her engagement ring. At the time, the star shut down the whispers with a simple tweet.

"Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships," she wrote alongside a happy picture of the family of three. "Blessed to be with my beautiful family."