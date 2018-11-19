Have Thousands Of People Signed A Petition To Get Maroon 5 To Quit The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Thousands of people are urging Adam Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019. Why? To show support to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Almost 48,000 people have already signed a petition on change.org to ask Maroon 5 to reject the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl. According to the petition, superstars like Rihanna and Jay-Z (in 2017) have reportedly turned down the gig to support the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his right to fair protest.

"Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it," the website reads. "Until the league changes their policy and support players' right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL."