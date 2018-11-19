Have Thousands Of People Signed A Petition To Get Maroon 5 To Quit The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Thousands of people are urging Adam Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019. Why? To show support to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
Almost 48,000 people have already signed a petition on change.org to ask Maroon 5 to reject the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl. According to the petition, superstars like Rihanna and Jay-Z (in 2017) have reportedly turned down the gig to support the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his right to fair protest.
"Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it," the website reads. "Until the league changes their policy and support players' right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL."
Although Maroon 5 have not officially announced their acceptance of the performance on February 3, lead singer Adam Levine has made little effort to shut down the rumor.
In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show on Friday, the "Sugar" singer joked with Ellen about the Super Bowl rumors.
"It's a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It's a rumor," he said.
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs as part of the iTunes Festival at The Roundhouse on September 11, 2014 in London (Getty Images)
Despite political concerns, Adam also revealed that if Maroon 5 were "hypothetically" going to perform at halftime, he would be excited.
"If it were me I'd be excited, I'd be nervous. You know it's like a billion gagillion people, bazillion. Is that a real number? He asked Ellen. "But if it were me…I’d be excited."
The goal of the change.org petition is to reach 50,000 e-signatures, which is not far out of reach.