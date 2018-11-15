Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Blasts Rumors That Her Friends Are Worried About Their Relationship (EXCLUSIVE)

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson says there are not any problems in their relationship!

A report surfaced via Us Weekly surfaced on Thursday claiming that the "Nashville" alum's friends and family are worried about her relationship with Brian. But Brian told Access in an exclusive statement that those claims are totally false.

"Just to be clear, Hayden's friends and family are not worried about her at all. Hayden is happy and healthy and so is our relationship. That is all I will comment on so please respect my privacy," he told Access. "Have a great day."

The claims in UsWeekly came after Hayden reportedly witnessed a domestic altercation between Brian and his father in Greenville, South Carolina. Brian did not address that situation with Access and neither Brian or Hayden have ever confirmed that there was an incident.

Hayden and Brian have been dating since August following her split from her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, whom she shares a daughter with.

WATCH: Hayden Panettiere's Mystery Man Revealed! Who Is Brian Hickerson?