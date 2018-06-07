Haylie Duff Welcomes Baby No. 2: Meet Lulu Gray Rosenberg

Haylie Duff and her husband Matt Rosenberg are now a family of four!

The 33-year-old actress and author welcomed her second child, Lulu Gray Rosenberg on June 5. 

She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her! Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! ????Meet our littlest one... Lulu Gray Rosenberg!

Haylie announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Thursday with a photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Ryan, holding her new baby sister. Little Ryan is clad in a full princess outfit, complete with a purple dress, jewels and a purple tiara. She's got a mile-wide smile and so does little Lulu! 

Haylie captioned the sweet photo, "She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her! Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! 💜Meet our littlest one... Lulu Gray Rosenberg!"

Congratulations to the whole family. 

