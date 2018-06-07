Haylie Duff Welcomes Baby No. 2: Meet Lulu Gray Rosenberg

Haylie announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Thursday with a photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Ryan, holding her new baby sister. Little Ryan is clad in a full princess outfit, complete with a purple dress, jewels and a purple tiara. She's got a mile-wide smile and so does little Lulu!

Haylie captioned the sweet photo, "She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her! Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! 💜Meet our littlest one... Lulu Gray Rosenberg!"

Congratulations to the whole family.