Heather Graham Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Beach Body In A Bikini

Heather Graham is only two years away from 50, but you'd never guess based on her incredible beach body.
The "Boogie Nights" star, 48, looked super sexy in a new snap posted on her Instagram where she's rocking a patterned black bikini. Her hair is wet and she's walking in the sand after getting out of the water. She captioned the snap, "Nothing better than going for a swim in the ocean 🌊."
Heather looks absolutely incredible in the pic and is definitely flouting her super flat abs.
Heather definitely enjoys a little break at the beach. Just two months ago she was hanging here at Access Live and dishing on her new movie, "Half Magic."
