Heather Graham Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Beach Body In A Bikini

Heather Graham is only two years away from 50, but you'd never guess based on her incredible beach body. 

The "Boogie Nights" star, 48, looked super sexy in a new snap posted on her Instagram where she's rocking a patterned black bikini. Her hair is wet and she's walking in the sand after getting out of the water. She captioned the snap, "Nothing better than going for a swim in the ocean 🌊." 

Nothing better than going for a swim in the ocean ????

A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) on

Heather looks absolutely incredible in the pic and is definitely flouting her super flat abs. 

Heather definitely enjoys a little break at the beach. Just two months ago she was hanging here at Access Live and dishing on her new movie, "Half Magic." 

Check out the fun they had here! 

Caught up with @kithoover + @nmoralesnbc today about my new movie @halfmagicmovie ✨

A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) on

