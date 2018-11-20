Heather Locklear Still On 5150 Hold, Richie Sambora Responds

Heather Locklear was placed on a 5150 hold after suffering a mental breakdown, a source confirmed to Access.

Heather was placed on the hold on Sunday after her attorney and a therapist for her called 911 on Sunday afternoon, the source added.

The hold, which is for 72 hours, follows a very difficult year for the former "Melrose Place" star after a series of arrests and hospitalizations. In February, Heather was arrested and hospitalized for domestic violence and battery against a police officer. She was arrested again for a lawsuit for allegedly verbally and physically abusing the EMT who was called to help her over the summer, People reported.

The actress had a 3-month stint in rehab, but left in early October after she voluntarily checked in back in July for health issues and substance abuse, a source told Access.

Her ex, Richie Sambora, shared a statement about her condition on Monday. Heather and Richie share a daughter, Ava Sambora, 21.

"I will not waiver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible and especially Ava," he shared in a statement Access. I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time."