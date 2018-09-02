Heidi Klum Celebrates Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz's 29th Birthday At Burning Man

Heidi Klum's boyfriend had a very Burner birthday!
The "America's Got Talent" judge joined her beau, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, at Burning Man this week as he celebrated turning 29.
Heidi shared a bevy of Instagram photos from their adventure in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, including a selfie with Tom and his twin brother and bandmate Bill.
In the photo, the trio all rocked their most eccentric festival fashion. For her part, Heidi adorned her face with rainbow-colored sequins and crimped her beach blonde hair, topping off her look with goggles and a crown-like headpiece.
"H❤️A🎉P🚀P😻Y B🎂I🌸R💫T🦄H🎈D🎁A💥Y❣️to these two beautiful human beings @tomkaulitz@billkaulitz," she captioned the pics.
The "Project Runway" host also shared a snap of Tom wearing a tiny birthday hat atop his head, as well as video of her biking alongside her boyfriend as the sun sunk towards the horizon.
Tom and Heidi met through "Germany's Next Top Model" and quickly fell for each other. The German duo later made their first public appearance at the 2018 Cannes amfAR Gala in May, where they stole kisses and posed for photos all night.
"Tom is a breath of fresh air for her," a source told Us Weekly in April. "They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly."
While the lovebirds have raised some eyebrows due to their now-16-year age difference, Heidi recently admitted that she's unfazed by the decade-plus between them.
"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," the 45-year-old told InStyle in July. "That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."