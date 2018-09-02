Heidi Klum Celebrates Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz's 29th Birthday At Burning Man

Heidi Klum's boyfriend had a very Burner birthday!

The "America's Got Talent" judge joined her beau, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, at Burning Man this week as he celebrated turning 29.

Heidi shared a bevy of Instagram photos from their adventure in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, including a selfie with Tom and his twin brother and bandmate Bill.

In the photo, the trio all rocked their most eccentric festival fashion. For her part, Heidi adorned her face with rainbow-colored sequins and crimped her beach blonde hair, topping off her look with goggles and a crown-like headpiece.

"H❤️A🎉P🚀P😻Y B🎂I🌸R💫T🦄H🎈D🎁A💥Y❣️to these two beautiful human beings @tomkaulitz@billkaulitz," she captioned the pics.