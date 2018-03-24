Heidi Klum, John Cena, Mel B, JoJo Siwa And More Stars Get Slimed At The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Jojo Siwa

The slime machine was running at hyper flow at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday!

Heidi Klum, John Cena, Mel B, Shawn Mendes, and JoJo Siwa were among the big names to get slimed by the green goop as they doled out and collected awards! 

Naturally, they each took the whole thing in stride like champs!

Check it out below!

Heidi Klum got it pretty bad…

via GIPHY

John Cena should have seen it coming…

via GIPHY

JoJo Siwa remains a slime champ!

via GIPHY

Mel B went swinging right into it too!

via GIPHY

YouTube star Liza Koshy managed to stay pretty clean! 


via GIPHY

