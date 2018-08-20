Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington Show Off Their Rocking Bikini Bodies

Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen show off their model bods at 49 years old! (Credit: Instagram)
Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington still got it!
The supermodels, who were besties on and off the runway throughout their careers in the 1990s, proved they still have model bodies after they posed together on a beach somewhere in Europe.
In the sweet summer snap, Helena, now 49, showed off her rocking body in a black bikini. For her part, Christy, also 49, looked super chic in an ab-baring, striped one-piece.
The two women were all smiles in the fun photo and it looks like their friendship remains after all these years.
Both women came up in the modeling industry at the same time and were famously the faces of big campaigns for Cover Girl, Maybelline and more when they were in their 20s.