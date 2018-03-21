Henry Cavill Shaves His Mustache & Trolls Himself In Hilarious Instagram Video

A freshly-shaven Henry Cavill already misses his moustache.
The "Superman" star shared a hilarious video to his Instagram on Tuesday after shaving off his infamous stache – and he's having trouble accepting his naked upper lip!
"I know, it's hard to recognize me without a king stache," he says. "Sometimes, I even have trouble recognizing myself."
Henry went on to poke fun about the CGI debacle that plagued last summer's "Justice League" blockbuster – proving a man can be exceptionally good looking, as well as an expert troll.
"It's hard for me to admit, this is not CGI. He's really gone," he adds.
The 34-year-old actor grew his moustache for his role in the upcoming "Mission Impossible: Fallout," but it had to be removed from "Justice League" reshoots during post-production. Critics clocked the wonky CGI work on Henry's upper lip, and it would go on to be one of the many issues that plagued the film.
While Henry may be back to being moustache-less, he will cherish the time he had facial hair forever.
"I can tell you this though, I will remember him," he says.
Shaved, but not forgotten.