Henry Cavill To Star In 'The Witcher' Saga For Netflix

Henry Cavill is heading to Netflix
The "Superman" star will head up the cast of "The Witcher" saga, Netflix announced on Monday.
According to the network, the big screen star is a fan of the fantasy series from Andrzej Sapkowski.
Henry will play Geralt of Rivia.
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, a co-executive producer of Netflix series "Marvel's Daredevil," will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Most recently, she served as co-EP of "Marvel's Defenders."
A trio of directors for the new "The Witcher" series, which is set to span 8-episodes, was announced on Monday, including Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström.
The show is described as "an epic tale of fate and family."
"Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together," read a logline from Netflix.
Although best known for his big screen work, Henry is no stranger to television. He previously played Charles Brandon in Showtime's "The Tudors" across several seasons.
-- Jolie Lash