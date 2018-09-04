Henry Cavill To Star In 'The Witcher' Saga For Netflix

A trio of directors for the new "The Witcher" series, which is set to span 8-episodes, was announced on Monday, including Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström.

The show is described as "an epic tale of fate and family."

"Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together," read a logline from Netflix.

Although best known for his big screen work, Henry is no stranger to television. He previously played Charles Brandon in Showtime's "The Tudors" across several seasons.