Here's What The Cast Of 'Practical Magic' Looked Like Then & Now

It's been 20 years since Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman played sister witches Sally and Gillian, who were raised together by their eccentric aunts in a small town in New England, in "Practical Magic."
The 1998 classic film made us obsessed with these witches for decades, and has kept us wondering about their "happily ever after" given the fact that all the men the fall in love with in the movie end up cursed — and dead!
Not only did the movie feature the powerhouse cast of Sandra and Nicole, there were also a couple other big names in the movie you may have forgotten about.
Check out where these icons and their mini-mes in the movie are now!
Sandra Bullock
Sandra (as most of us 90's enthusiasts know) starred as Sally Owens, a quirky witch with a tricky love life.
Before landing the role, Sandra's career was really taking off after she had "Hope Floats" and both "Speed" movies behind her. Two years later, she starred in another iconic role as the star of "Miss Congeniality." Sandra has had a flourishing acting career (obvi) since the bewitching rom-com and has won an Oscar for her role in "The Blindside."
Nicole Kidman
Playing Sandra's practical partner in crime, Nicole Kidman's fame only grew more after starring in the 90's flick. She has been nominated for multiple Oscars and won for "The Hours" in 2002. Now 54, Nicole is still plugging away in the acting scene and is an award winner for her recent role as housewife Celeste HBO series "Big Little Lies."
Camilla Belle
Camilla played a young Sally Owens in the film, who dreams up a very, eh, unique perfect man! Now 30, Camilla has had a rather successful career in the biz, appearing in "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "When a Stranger Calls." She is also quite notable for her previous dating history – she was GF to Joe Jonas from 2008 to 2009, and had some Twitter beef with Tay Swift!
Camilla Belle arrives at the Gucci And RocNation Host Pre-Grammy Brunch At Soho House at Soho House on February 12, 2011 in West Hollywood (FilmMagic)
Lora Anne Criswell
This young Gillian hasn’t been very active in the acting scene since "Practical Magic." Instead, the 31-year-old has turned to music and is now in the alternative folk band "Rail Yard Ghosts." She sings and plays violin for the band.
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan played Kylie, Sally's oldest daughter. Now at 29, she is a popular actress appearing in "Across the Universe" and popular TV shows like "True Blood" and HBO's "Westworld."
Evan Rachel Wood attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
Alexandra Artrip
Alexandra ended her acting career after her role as Sally's younger daughter Antonia. She goes by Lexi now, and looks to be living out a rather normal life in Oklahoma City-- and got engaged last year!