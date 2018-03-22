Hey, Hallmark! Access Live's Natalie Morales And Kit Hoover Are Ready For A Role Your Next Christmas Movie!

Cue the romantic walks in the snow ‹ Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover are ready for a role in a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will reportedly air a whopping 34 new original Christmas movies in 2018, and Natalie and Kit want in on the action. The two live hosts couldn't help but gush about how much they love Hallmark movies during the holiday season on Thursday's live show ‹ and then went on to make a public plea to Hallmark for a role in one of their flicks.
I mean, let's be real -- we can see the cameo writing itself.
Natalie Morales & Kit Hoover would be perfect for the next Hallmark movie. Don't you agree!? (Credit: Getty/Instagram)
Two morning show hosts invite a cute single dad on their show as part of their holiday dating series to help sweet guys find phenomenal dates for holiday parties -- and naturally, a love connection is made with one of the show's lovely producers!
Or how about two morning show hosts end up covering the holiday parade in Christmas Town USA after the town hits hard times -- and then like a Christmas miracle, they end up bringing more visitors to the town than ever before.
We're just riffing here -- but you get the drift, Hallmark. Natalie and Kit would be great!
Plus, they already have award-worthy chops. They were just nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Most Informative Talk Show Hosts.
You know you need a little holiday cheer from Natalie and Kit.