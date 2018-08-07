HGTV Buys 'The Brady Bunch' House After Beating Out Lance Bass For The Iconic Digs In Bidding War

HGTV is the proud owner of "The Brady Bunch" house!

Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during this morning’s second quarter earnings call.

"One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call," he shared. "You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More detail to come over the next few months but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history."

The property, located in Studio City, Calif., definitely has a huge stake in American TV history. The home was used frequently for interior shots during "Brady Bunch" episodes and is more than 12,500 square feet in size.

N*SYNC singer Lance Bass was also trying to snag the property, but as he told his fans, his attempt to score the TV home was thwarted by a "Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost."