HGTV Is In Discussions With Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa About Another Season Of 'Flip or Flop'

Will "Flip or Flop" get another season with Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa? It's still up for debate!

"HGTV is in discussions with Tarek and Christina about another season of Flip or Flop," a rep for HGTV told Access on Tuesday.

While the fate of the original "Flip or Flop" team is still up for debate, Christina and Tarek are still moving on with the network. Christina announced on Tuesday that she will be launching her own HGTV show "Christina on the Coast," which will chronicle her design business after she sold her home and relocated to Newport Beach. The show will also "put the spotlight on her personal journey after her split with husband Tarek." The duo divorced in January 2018 after splitting in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

"The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life and I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning," Christina said in a statement from HGTV.