HGTV ‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang Dies At 56 After Long Battle With Breast Cancer

Suzanne Whang, former host of HGTV’s show “House Hunters” has passed away at 56 following a long battle with breast cancer.

Her partner, Jeff Vezain shared the sad news in a heartfelt Facebook post writing that she passed at their Los Angeles home on September 19th as he knelt beside her and caressed her.

“For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet,” Jeff wrote on Facebook.

He added that he doesn’t want people to mourn her loss of life but instead to celebrate it, “I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, “Don’t cry.” So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between.”

Suzanne was the host of “House Hunters” for nine years. She also acted in 12 episodes of “Las Vegas” and 8 episodes of “General Hospital” and appeared on the TV show, “Kingdom.”