HGTV's 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Welcomes Baby Boy Jack

Mina Starsiak welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jack. (Credit: Instagram)
There's a new bundle of joy in the HGTV family!
HGTV's "Good Bones" star Mina Starsiak welcomed her first child with husband Steve Hawk, a baby boy named Jack.
Mina and Steve announced the news on their Instagram accounts as did HGTV!
"And we've got a baby," Mina wrote alongside a slew of pictures from the hospital following her baby boy's arrival.
HGTV shared this sweet photo of the family of three and captioned the pic, "There’s a new member of the #HGTV family - @mina_starsiak_hawk and her husband @srhawk2003 welcomed their son Jack early this morning! Check out Mina and Steve’s accounts to see more pics of #babyhawk."
Mina is famous for her HGTV show "Good Bones" with her mom Karen. The mother-daugther dup fix up dilapidated homes with a lot of character in their city of Indianapolis, Indiana.
It's been a busy year of babies in the HGTV family. Former "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy named Crew last month. Find out more in the video below.