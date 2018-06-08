Hilary Duff Expecting A Baby Girl With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

(Getty Images)
Can't get enough Duff! Hilary Duff is expecting a little girl with singer Matthew Koma.
The "Younger" star dropped her breaking baby news on Instagram on Friday and the sweet post is what dreams are made of.
"Guess what guys," she wrote. "@MatthewKoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!"
Matthew, 31, also took to Instagram to share his excitement.
This will be the couple's first child together. Hilary shares son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Congrats to the happy couple!