Hilary Duff Shares An Adorable Video Of Her Daughter At 1-Week Old

Hilary Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair has stolen her parents' hearts after just one week!
Hilary took to Instagram on Thursday to share the sweetest video of her daughter at the 1-week mark, and little Banks has a small case of the hiccups. We promise you, these are the cutest hiccups (and tiny sneeze) we have ever seen!
"little bean is a week old today! 🌈✨🌸🍓💖🦄🌼🌕⭐️ she really nails hiccups and sneezes ✔️, she captioned the video.
Baby Banks was born at Hilary and her boyfriend Matthew Koma's home on Thursday, Oct. 25. The couple both shared an adorable photo on Instagram to introduce their newest family member shortly after her arrival.
"Banks Violet Bair ❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined the world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨," she wrote.
Bank's is Hilary's second child and her first kiddo with Matthew. The "Lizzie Maguire" alum also shares son, 6-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
We couldn’t be more excited for this sweet family. More videos, please!