Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Matthew Koma: Find Out Her Unique Name!

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" Hilary wrote, captioning an Instagram snap of her and boyfriend Matthew Koma cradling their new bundle of joy. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

While the "Younger" star had kept fans updated frequently since announcing her pregnancy back in June, she and Matthew decided to hold off on revealing their daughter's name until they could make an official introduction. However, Hil did tease followers along the way and confirmed to People over the summer that they had chosen a "unique" moniker starting with B.