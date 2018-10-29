Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Matthew Koma: Find Out Her Unique Name!

Hilary Duff is a proud mom of two!
The actress and singer welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair last week, and shared the happy news with a sweet first photo on Monday.
"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" Hilary wrote, captioning an Instagram snap of her and boyfriend Matthew Koma cradling their new bundle of joy. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."
While the "Younger" star had kept fans updated frequently since announcing her pregnancy back in June, she and Matthew decided to hold off on revealing their daughter's name until they could make an official introduction. However, Hil did tease followers along the way and confirmed to People over the summer that they had chosen a "unique" moniker starting with B.
Baby Banks joins 6-year-old big brother Luca, Hilary's son with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The little one is Matthew's first child and he couldn't seem more over the moon to have entered fatherhood, posting Hilary's photo alongside his own heartfelt message of gratitude.
"We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life," he wrote. "Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."
The musician also dropped a bonus peek at Banks on his Instagram story, sharing a black-and-white close-up of the adorable newborn.
(Instagram)
No tricks here – this family's Halloween got an early and extra special treat!
-- Erin Biglow