Hillsong Young & Free's Aodhan King & Alex Pappas Tell All About Their New Album 'III'

Hillsong Young & Free has been on a hot streak in the Christian music genre for the past three years, and not just because they count megastars like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez as fans and supporters. The group nabbed a GRAMMY nomination for their last album "Youth Revival," and their latest single "Let Go," off their much-anticipated debut studio album "III," is quickly climbing the charts.

Access touched base with two of the group's members Aodhan King & Alex Pappas to get the scoop on "III" and what makes it so different than their last album "Youth Revival." Plus, which song do they think is the best off their new album, which drops June 29?

1. Let's get to know everyone! Names and where you are from!





Aodhan: Aodhan King from Sydney Australia

Pappas: My name is Alex Pappas. People call me; Pappas, Pappy, Papp and/or PapDawg. I am originally from Long Beach, California the LBC!

2. What's one fun fact about each of you? Any secret talents?

Pappas: I can do virtually any accent. Try me. My German and British are my specialties.

King: Pappas can do virtually any accent. Laura watches FRIENDS every single day.





3. How did you all even meet/get together!?

Pappas: We met at church. Actually I think I met Aodhan at McDonalds, but basically church. We all became friends from a mutual love for cheeseburgers and doughnuts. Also Jesus... and Irish Riverdancing.

4. How would you describe the sound of your new album compared to your last album Youth Revival (which was Grammy-nominated by the way!)?

Pappas: I would say it’s sounds better. (Lol) But in all seriousness it feels like the next step in the evolution and growing up of Y&F.

Aodhan: Yeah, I would say it’s the next step forward for us. We’ve taken risks both sonically and lyrically but it is the most honest depiction of who we are now.

5. What are your favorite songs on the album? Is there one that is particularly meaningful?



Aodhan: Always the hardest question! And the answer always changes depending on the day. Today it’s First Love.

Pappas: My favorite song on this record is a song called Days Gone By. I love it because it’s each of our story in a way... we see Jesus in retrospect. In the moment of our circumstances it’s hard to trust that He’s taking care of everything, but looking back we know he’s working all things together for good.

6. You have songs that feel a lot like club jams — like they could be by a famous DJ? Was that an intentional move to make Christian music feel a little more current?



Pappas: We write music that we would want to listen to. Music that’s fun and gets you going. And we LOVE to write music that connects with people today. Whether young or old we write to bring life to all situations and seasons.

Aodhan: The music we make is always just a reflection of what we listen to and naturally love. I know we all feel a certain responsibility to not be boxed in by the sound of the “Christian music” genre and we continue to make the effort to take risks and do things differently.



7. How difficult is it to break-through into mainstream music when you're in a specific genre?



Pappas: I think good music is good music. People don’t need to subscribe to the lifestyles defined in songs to like the music. But music has a way of breaking through barriers that we couldn’t without it. We pray that our music will knock down doors and connect with people.



8. Are there any challenges to being in a group this big, with so many different creative opinions and ideas?



Pappas: Of course with lots of people there are going to be challenges, but we’re a family and families have conflict, but the strength of the family is moving forward together.

Aodhan: Yeah, I think it’s also our greatest strength. The more the merrier. Having so many different creatives and talented people helps us to achieve more and learn from one another



9. You have some pretty famous fans – Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber! What does it mean to you to have such mega celebrities love your music?



Pappas: We set out from day one to write songs that would connect with people right where they’re at, no matter their status or circumstance, so from the famous to the nameless, if our music reaches them, I think we’re doing something right.