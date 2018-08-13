Hoda Kotb's Daughter Adorably Sings Happy Birthday In Honor Of Her 54th Birthday

Hoda Kotb and her adorable daughter, Haley Joy. (Credit: Instagram)
Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley Joy has some singing chops!
The adorable 1-year-old tried to sing "Happy Birthday" to her mom, Hoda, in honor of her 54th birthday over the weekend. In a sweet video posted on the "Today" anchor's Instagram account, Hoda is holding onto Haley and they are singing the birthday song.
After she sings "happy birthday momma," Hoda loses it and gives her a big kiss on the cheek. And at the end, Hoda sweetly instructs, "clap, clap" and little Haley starts to clap her hands together.
Haley looks sweet as can be in a striped shirt, a set of navy short and a bow in her hair. Hoda is color-coordinated in a blue shirt of her own.
It's safe to say this mother-daughter duo is one of the cutest in all of Hollywood!