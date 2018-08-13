Hoda Kotb's Daughter Adorably Sings Happy Birthday In Honor Of Her 54th Birthday

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb and her adorable daughter, Haley Joy. (Credit: Instagram)

Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley Joy has some singing chops!

The adorable 1-year-old tried to sing "Happy Birthday" to her mom, Hoda, in honor of her 54th birthday over the weekend. In a sweet video posted on the "Today" anchor's Instagram account, Hoda is holding onto Haley and they are singing the birthday song. 

❤️????????

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

After she sings "happy birthday momma," Hoda loses it and gives her a big kiss on the cheek. And at the end, Hoda sweetly instructs, "clap, clap" and little Haley starts to clap her hands together. 

Haley looks sweet as can be in a striped shirt, a set of navy short and a bow in her hair. Hoda is color-coordinated in a blue shirt of her own. 

It's safe to say this mother-daughter duo is one of the cutest in all of Hollywood! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News