Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy Introducing Al Roker On The 'Today' Show Might Be The Cutest Thing Ever

Just when we thought Hoda Kotb's daughter couldn't get any cuter — little Haley Joy showed she has potential as a morning host on Thursday when she introduced Al Roker's weather report.

During the #DayOfTheGirlToday broadcast hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager and a couple of their guests, including Kelly Clarkson, hit the morning show with their daughters in tow. Hoda's sweetie Haley got asked by Savannah to toss a mention to Al, who was about to introduce the weather.