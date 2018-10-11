Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy Introducing Al Roker On The 'Today' Show Might Be The Cutest Thing Ever

Hoda Kotb and her adorable daughter, Haley Joy. (Credit: Instagram)
Just when we thought Hoda Kotb's daughter couldn't get any cuter — little Haley Joy showed she has potential as a morning host on Thursday when she introduced Al Roker's weather report.
During the #DayOfTheGirlToday broadcast hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager and a couple of their guests, including Kelly Clarkson, hit the morning show with their daughters in tow. Hoda's sweetie Haley got asked by Savannah to toss a mention to Al, who was about to introduce the weather.
"Can you say Al Roker," Savannah asked.
Haley sweetly said, "Al Coco."
Close enough, Haley! And it's officially the cutest thing we've ever seen.