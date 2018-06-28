Holy Smokes! Buffalo Bulls Superstar Jovany Ruiz Pulls Off Crazy Hamstring & Ab Move That Literally Will Blow Your Mind

Buffalo Bulls star Jovany Ruiz has moves you gotta see!

We only post the viral videos you really have to see to believe, and the Buffalo Bulls Football Strength and Conditioning department literally just had us shaking our heads in disbelief.

In a video posted to their Twitter account on Tuesday, Buffalo Bulls star Jovany Ruiz does the Michael Jackson "lean" by leaning his entire body forward while his coach holds his feet. Jovany leans all the way forward — hello there, super hot abs — and then pulls himself back up using the strength of his hammies.