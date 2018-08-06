'Homeland's' 8th Season To Be Its Last

It's official, "Homeland's" next mission will be its last.



On Monday, during Showtime's portion of the Television Critics Association summer tour, the network's President and CEO, David Nevins, announced that the eighth season would be the final run for the Claire Danes-fronted spy drama.

"'Homeland' has been a game-changing series for Showtime, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient," Nevins said in a statement. "This project, arriving right at the beginning of my Showtime tenure thanks to Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and brought to life by a remarkable cast led by Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is a richly written character study that is now ready for its natural conclusion. Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings Homeland home."