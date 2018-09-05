'House Of Cards': New Teaser Sees Claire Underwood Standing Over Frank's Grave

"House of Cards'" final season is on the way and it's appears that Francis Underwood, the character that was played by Kevin Spacey, has been killed off.



Robin Wright's character, Claire Underwood, is seen standing in front of Francis' grave in the new teaser trailer posted on the Netflix "House of Cards" Twitter account on Wednesday morning. Claire says the words that seem to confirm he's gone as she looks down at her husband's tombstone.

"I'll tell you this, Francis. When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard and when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line," Claire says.

