'House Of Cards': New Teaser Sees Claire Underwood Standing Over Frank's Grave

"House of Cards'" final season is on the way and
it's appears that Francis Underwood, the character that was
played by Kevin Spacey, has been killed off.
Robin Wright's character, Claire Underwood, is seen standing in front of Francis' grave in the new teaser trailer posted on the Netflix "House of Cards" Twitter account on Wednesday morning. Claire says the words that seem to confirm he's gone as she looks down at her husband's tombstone.
"I'll tell you this, Francis. When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard and when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line," Claire says.
The camera pans down and shows that Francis Underwood (1959-2017) is buried next to his father, Calvin T. Underwood. It's worth noting that Frank famously urinated on his father's grave in a shocking moment in the pilot episode of the show.
The final season of "House of Cards" -- the show's sixth -- drops Nov. 2 on Netflix.
It will feature a new brother and sister duo – Annette and Bill Shepherd -- played by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. They've been described as "siblings who exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in politics," per Netflix.
Annette has a son named Duncan, played by Cody Fern. He's described as ambitious and devoted and "represents the next generation of DC power players."
The end run of "House of Cards" will span just eight episodes.
-- Jolie Lash