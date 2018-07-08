'House Of Cards' Star Robin Wright Breaks Her Silence On Kevin Spacey: 'I Didn't Know The Man'

Robin Wright is finally opening up about her former "House of Cards" co-star Kevin Spacey, who was fired from their Netflix drama last November after multiple misconduct allegations were made against him.

In a preview clip for TODAY host Savannah Guthrie’s interview with the actress – which will air in its entirety on NBC Monday – Robin revealed that her perspective on the disgraced Oscar winner was limited to their time together on screen.

"Was there any kind of red flag, or anything that would have made you think this was possible?” Savannah asks.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle,” Robin explained. “I didn't really – I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”