How Was Narcan Used On Demi Lovato After She Apparently Overdosed?

Demi Lovato suffered an apparent overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. The 25-year-old singer is now awake and with her family according to a statement provided by Demi's rep.



According to multiple reports, a friend administered Narcan, a life-saving emergency medication intended to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

But how widely used is Narcan and how easy is it to use in an emergency situation?

"It comes in a lot of forms, but the most common ones are a nasal spray and a pre-loaded syringe. There are a lot of routes that you can administer from," a California EMT told Access. "It's easy for people to administer and it is pretty widely used, especially in areas where heroin or an opioid crisis is particularly bad."

"After administering, it can be fairly instantaneous when a patient bounces back or returns to normal breathing patterns. However, if a patient is completely overloaded with a particular drug, it could take a longer time and more Narcan to bounce back," the EMT told Access.

Paramedics who administer the drug typically immediately transport a patient to a local hospital for further monitoring by medical professionals.

Narcan could typically be used to combat an overdose to opioids like heroin, fentanyl or methadone. "There are some police that carry it and they get special training and all paramedics carry it," the EMT added.

But how did a member of Demi's camp reportedly get access to a Narcan spray or a syringe? They may have been able to obtain the drug from a local pharmacy.

"There was a law passed in California where patients can come to the pharmacy and a pharmacist can prescribe Narcan at the counter," a pharmacist at Walgreens in Hollywood told Access.

