Hugh Jackman Hits Katy Perry Concert And Shows Off His Superfandom: See Their Cute Photo!

Hugh Jackman & Katy Perry

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deb hit a Katy Perry concert on August 13, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

Hugh Jackman is in the house! 

"The Greatest Showman" star showed up at Katy Perry's concert with his wife Deb, on Monday and gushed about Katy's incredible concert. 

"Amazing concert. @katyperry is the bomb. Her energy on stage is contagious. Loved it! #mydebs," Hugh wrote alongside a pic of the three of them backstage. 

Hugh is clearly hitting the concert circuit hard! 

Earlier this week he posted a photo from the Pink concert where he snapped a pic with some of the dancers who starred with him in "The Greatest Showman."

At the @pink concert last night - bumped into these guys. 3 of the most amazing dancers who worked on @greatestshowman #Cammy #Shanon #Jammy #greatestshowman

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

He also grabbed a pic with the leading lady herself, Pink!

The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she’s been sick all week. Inspiring

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

It's safe to say Hugh is a front row guy!

WATCH: Pink Made Her Big Comeback To The Stage With Support From Katy Perry & Hugh Jackman!

