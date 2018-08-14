Hugh Jackman Hits Katy Perry Concert And Shows Off His Superfandom: See Their Cute Photo!

Hugh Jackman is in the house!

"The Greatest Showman" star showed up at Katy Perry's concert with his wife Deb, on Monday and gushed about Katy's incredible concert.

"Amazing concert. @katyperry is the bomb. Her energy on stage is contagious. Loved it! #mydebs," Hugh wrote alongside a pic of the three of them backstage.

Hugh is clearly hitting the concert circuit hard!

Earlier this week he posted a photo from the Pink concert where he snapped a pic with some of the dancers who starred with him in "The Greatest Showman."