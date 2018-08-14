Hugh Jackman Hits Katy Perry Concert And Shows Off His Superfandom: See Their Cute Photo!

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deb hit a Katy Perry concert on August 13, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Hugh Jackman is in the house!
"The Greatest Showman" star showed up at Katy Perry's concert with his wife Deb, on Monday and gushed about Katy's incredible concert.
"Amazing concert. @katyperry is the bomb. Her energy on stage is contagious. Loved it! #mydebs," Hugh wrote alongside a pic of the three of them backstage.
Hugh is clearly hitting the concert circuit hard!
Earlier this week he posted a photo from the Pink concert where he snapped a pic with some of the dancers who starred with him in "The Greatest Showman."
He also grabbed a pic with the leading lady herself, Pink!
It's safe to say Hugh is a front row guy!
